‘Street Knowledge’: Wild finish at Bristol on the dirt

NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” after spending the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, and helps us look back at the wild finish to Sunday’s Cup Series race, the lack of post-race fireworks after a final-lap crash, and the reactions of NASCAR Nation to two big races on the dirt.

