Staunton: Updates on city response to COVID-19
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Staunton continues to enhance its response with the following actions:
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 City Hall and the Irene Givens Administration Building in Montgomery Hall Park will be closed to the public. Citizens will have uninterrupted access to city staff for continued services to the greatest extent possible. A new online resource will go live Monday with streamlined access for the public to take care of their city needs.
Effective immediately the Police Department is suspending its ride-along program and significantly curtailing public fingerprinting services. The department will still assist individuals who need fingerprinting for employment purposes. Individuals are encouraged to call 540.332.3842 before visiting the police if they have any questions relating to fingerprinting.
Available Resources
- For families in need of food, Staunton City Schools has prepared a list of places in Staunton distributing food.
Tips
- Did you know there are many alternatives to in-person payments to the city? You can pay online, by phone, or by using the dropbox (located at the corner of Central Avenue and West Beverley Street next to Clocktower Convenience). You can find direct links and more information online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/city-treasurer/paying-taxes-fees.
- Don’t flush those wipes! As more and more of us are using disinfecting wipes to sanitize during the pandemic, we want to remind you not to flush those wipes. The wipes do not disintegrate like toilet paper does and are causing major clogs in the pipes. You can read about it here.
- Not sure if you qualify for Medicaid or FAMIS?Want to learn more about these options and what insurance options might be available to you and your family through the Federal Marketplace?Please click the following link for more information: Cover Virginia – Welcome.
