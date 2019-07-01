Staunton Police seeking help locating missing teen

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Madison Colvin is a 14-year-old white female. She is approximately 5’00 and 120 pounds and has pierced ears. Madison was last seen on Sunday. She may be in the Waynesboro or Harrisonburg area.

If you have information regarding Madison Colvin’s whereabouts please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

