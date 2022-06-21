Staunton man employed by GSA pleads guilty to accepting bribes

A General Services Administration contracting official has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes.

According to court documents, beginning in approximately December of 2015 and continuing through August 2019, Charles W. Jones, 59, of Staunton, accepted bribes from government contractors in return for awarding federal contracts to Contractors USA and SDC Contracting LLC.

Jones was employed as a supervisory construction control representative with the GSA in Richmond. He had responsibility for the management and oversight of construction and renovation projects at certain federal buildings throughout the Norfolk, Richmond, and Alexandria areas, including federal courthouses.

Jones received bribes totally $411,192.00 from the president of Contractors USA Inc., in exchange for awarding them federal construction projects. In October of 2019, Jones received a cash payment from the president of SDC Contracting LLC in exchange for awarding a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.00

The presidents of Contractors USA Inc., and SDC Contracting LLC previously pleaded guilty in the U.S. Federal District Court in Norfolk to related charges.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.