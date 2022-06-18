Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for June 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 24, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of Route 42 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (June 26).

Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (June 26).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (June 26).

*NEW* Route 60 Business (Ridgeway Street) – Shoulder closures near the I-64 on- and off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (June 26).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 177 to 174, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for paving operations between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and I-81 interchange, Sunday through Thursday nights (June 19-23) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Christians Creek bridge, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound and westbound– Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Skyline Drive overpass bridge, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 250 and Exit 99 ramps, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Overnight eastbound and westbound single lane closures near intersection with Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) for roadway and signal improvements, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 29.

Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through July 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting.. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 22. Overnight ramp closures at exit 240 Sunday night (June 19) from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 261, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree trimming operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 21. No work during week of Independence Day (July 3-8).

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 726 (Stone Spring Road) overpass bridge, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 290 (Huffman Drive) – Flagger traffic control for milling and paving between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Dayton eastern town limits, June 21-June 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Lone Pine Drive) – Road closures June 27 – July 8 between Route 800 (American Legion Drive) and Route 793 (Long Meadow Road for bridge removal and drainage pipe installation. Follow posted detour.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of July 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for sinkhole repairs, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Work may extend beyond scheduled hours and may require closure of both northbound lanes.

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations through June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/John Marshall Highway) – Mobile lane closures between Warren County line and Frederick County line for pavement marking, June 24-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for inspection of bridge over I-81, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 50/17 overpass bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (June 19-20) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022. Overnight single lane closures for paving operations from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Routes 50, 55, 259 and 522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Pierce Road) – Road closed through July 13 for bridge work one mile north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), June 21-July15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Like this: Like Loading...