Staunton District Traffic Alert for Jan. 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. January 13 to 7 a.m. January 14.

(NEW) Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. January 14 to February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 179, northbound – Overnight, mobile left lane and shoulder closures for soil work, 7 p.m. January 17 to 5 a.m. January 18.

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. January 14 to 7 a.m. January 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 199 to 202, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. January 14 to February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closure for pothole repairs, 8 p.m. January 15 to 7 a.m. January 16.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 236, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. January 15 to 7 a.m. January 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 215 to 217, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridge, 8 p.m. January 17 to 7 a.m. January 18.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 217 to 208, southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. January 15 to 7 a.m. January 16.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through February 28 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 232, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridge, 8 p.m. January 17 to 7 a.m. January 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Roadway and utility improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane). Occasional flagger traffic control during daylight hours through January 18.

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for road improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through January 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), January 15-February 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Franks Mill area) – Grading non-hard surface roads, January 15-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope area) – Pavement patching operations, January 15-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 239 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over North River, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through January 18.

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. January 14-February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for soil work between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 701 (Pike Church Road), January 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Left shoulder closures between Routes 655 (Lawyer Road) and 996 (McGaheysville Road) for pipe repairs in the median, January 14-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Right shoulder closure at north end of on-ramp from Route 42 for soil work. January 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 307, northbound – Overnight off-ramp closures as needed for sign maintenance. January 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railroad, 8 p.m. January 16 to 7 a.m. January 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Right shoulder closures at various locations between Route 634 (Skirmisher Lane) to Route 840 (Water Plant Road) for sign installations. January 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridges, 7 p.m. January 17 to 7 a.m. January 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges near Shenandoah County line, 7 p.m. January 15 to 7 a.m. January 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

