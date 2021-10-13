State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Monday at 5:15 p.m. along Route 602 half a mile north of Route 665.

A 1995 Geo Prism was traveling north on Route 602 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Geo, Keith W. Courtney, 46, of Stanley, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Courtney was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old male, of Rockingham, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 48-year-old male suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.