St. Anne’s-Belfield School names new director of athletics

Seth A. Kushkin has been named the new director of athletics at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

As the current director of athletics at Tower Hill in Wilmington, Del., Kushkin oversees a program serving 757 boys and girls from kindergarten to Grade 12, managing 64 athletics teams, 112 coaches, and more than 500 contests per year.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the St. Anne’s-Belfield community,” Kushkin said. “There’s an excitement around athletics that was evident in the students, coaches, administration, and staff members I met with while on campus. The remarkable potential that lies ahead for this community is extremely bright.”

His career in athletics spans nearly three decades at both the K-12 and collegiate level. Previously, he was director of athletics at Laurel School in Cleveland, and has held various assistant and associate women’s basketball coaching positions at University of Denver, Auburn University, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Purdue.

“I respect that Seth is focused on bringing equity to sports — between boys and girls, among sport disciplines, and across age ranges,” Director of Student Life for Diversity and Community Outreach/Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Phil Stinnie said. “I look forward to working with him.”

A former English and social studies teacher, Kushkin views athletics as an extension of students’ academic experience.

With all of the school’s 850+ students participating in physical activity or team play, Kushkin will be able to build upon a program that is transformational for girls and boys of all ages and inclination — those who desire to play at the DI collegiate or professional level, and those who participate simply for the physical and mental benefits that sports offer.

“It is important to recognize that, when done correctly, the playing field doesn’t replace the classroom. It is a classroom,” Kushkin said.

Kushkin takes over for Dewayne Robinson, who departed in March to pursue opportunities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Mary Blake, a 30-year veteran of the School and current Grades 7 & 8 field hockey head coach, agreed to serve as interim athletic director for the duration of the search, which was led by The Finney Group.

“I’ve learned a lot, been pushed outside of my comfort zone and realized even more how much I love being part of this athletic program,” Blake said. “But I have to say, I’m ready to hand off the baton as interim AD. Seth brings a ton of experience from a very strong athletic program, and I can’t wait to work with him.”

