Squirrels take series finale from Yard Goats

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the first two innings and collected a season-high 15 hits beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-5, on Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

It was the fifth series win of the season for Richmond (35-58, 12-14) and the second series win against Hartford (49-44, 12-14). The Flying Squirrels finished the regular season with an 8-6 record against the Yard Goats.

The Flying Squirrels struck for three runs on four hits in the first inning against Jack Wynkoop (Loss, 6-11). After Peter Maris singled and stole second base, Ryan Howard singled to left to plate the game’s first run. Zach Houchins followed with an RBI double before Johneshwy Fargas capped the frame with an RBI single.

Richmond added two more in the second. With two outs, Bryce Johnson singled to center field and Maris reached on an error to put runners on first and second for Howard. After Howard collected his second RBI single of the day, Jacob Heyward doubled to left to bring in Maris and put the Flying Squirrels on top, 5-0.

Howard finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Five batters in the Richmond order recorded multi-hit games (Johnson, Howard, Heyward, Houchins, Fargas).

Garrett Williams (Win, 4-7) faced the minimum without allowing a hit through the first three innings before yielding a three-run homer to Alan Trejo in the fourth. Williams surrendered another run in the fifth when he hit Wynkoop and allowed a single to Manny Melendez before Vance Vizcaino singled in a run to cut Richmond’s lead to 5-4. The Yard Goats tried to tie the game, but Fargas threw Melendez out at the plate trying to score on Vizcaino’s single.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on a run in the sixth. After a single from Jonah Arenado and a sacrifice bunt from Williams put a runner in scoring position with two outs, Johnson added another hit with an RBI single to right.

Johnson went 3-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 18 games and his hitting streak to seven games.

Tyler Cyr followed a scoreless inning of relief from Ryan Halstead by striking out two over two perfect innings before exiting in favor of Melvin Adon (Save, 13) for the ninth.

Adon yielded a run on an error by Howard and back-to-back singles from Chris Rabago and Carlos Herrera, making it a one-run game and putting the potential tying and winning runs on base. On a 1-2 pitch to Arvincent Perez, Adon induced a game-ending double play to end the Yard Goats’ threat and secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels begin an eight-game, seven-day homestand on Thursday with the first game of a four-game series against the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Thursday is Virginia Tech Night, featuring an appearance by former standout Hokies receiver and nine-year NFL player Andre Davis. He will be signing autographs for fans from 7-8 p.m. on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage. The game will be followed by an In-Your-Face Fireworks show presented by Seredni Tire.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

