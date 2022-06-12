Squirrels reclaim first place with ninth-inning, come-from-behind win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored twice in the ninth, ending the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Brandon Martorano, to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 6-5, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

It was the third walk-off victory of the season for the Flying Squirrels (32-24), who clinched a series win over the SeaWolves (31-25) and broke a three-way tie at the top of the Southwest Division standings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brendan White (Loss, 1-2) loaded the bases with one out, allowing a hit and two walks. Mike Gigliotti was hit by a pitch to score the game-tying run from third base.

Yaya Chentouf entered the game for the SeaWolves. On a 2-2 pitch, Martorano drove a fly ball to right field for a sacrifice fly, scoring Shane Matheny from third base to end the game.

The SeaWolves moved ahead, 5-4, in the top of the ninth. After a two-out walk issued by Cole Waites (Win, 1-0), Dillon Dingler lined an RBI single up the middle to give Erie a 5-4 advantage. Waites finished the night with a season-high four strikeouts over two innings.

The Flying Squirrels struck first in the first inning. With runners at first and third and no outs, Diego Rincones bounced into a double play, but Gigliotti scored from third base and gave Richmond a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves evened the score in the, 1-1, off a solo home run from Parker Meadows in the third inning.

Erie jumped to a 2-1 advantage in the fifth when Dingler led off the inning with a solo home run.

Franklin Labour doubled and Robert Emery singled in the fifth inning to place runners at first and third. Gigliotti grounded out to short and Labour scored on the play to tie the game at 2-2.

Quincy Nieporte gave Erie the lead back at 4-2 with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Trailing by two runs in the sixth inning with a runner at first, Tyler Fitzgerald rocketed a two-run homer on the first pitch to even the game, 4-4. It was Fitzgerald’s eighth home run of the season.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee allowed four runs over six innings with four strikeouts.

Wilmer Flores collected eight strikeouts in his start for Erie, allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand Sunday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The team will celebrate Youth Baseball/Softball Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a replica Flying Squirrels “fauxback” jerseys presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

On Sunday, Kids 14 and under are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 12:45-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids 14 and under are invited for Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (2-5, 5.58) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Reese Olson (3-3, 3.65) for Erie.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

