SPCA requests donations to prepare Envigo beagles for adoption
Twenty beagles experienced the spa treatment at the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA last week.
But donations are needed for the organization to completely vet and prepare the beagles for adoption. Each beagle’s vetting and preparation will cost an average of $200, including vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.
The beagles were among 4,000 rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. in July. The facility closed in June after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and a court case. A complaint filed in Virginia’s Western District revealed adult and puppy beagles were ill, underfed and injured. They were confined in small spaces and feces was permitted to pile up. Dogs allegedly received inadequate medical care and were subjected to medical experiments.
In its Open Cages Naming Names campaign, Beagle Freedom Project exposed the facilities atrocities. Headquartered in California and founded in 2010, BFP works to rescue animals from testing laboratories and find them permanent homes. BFP created a care guide for anyone who adopts a beagle from the Envigo facility.
“If you or someone you know has been captivated by their story and hoping to help, now is the time. We are so thankful for your continued support and enthusiasm to make the lives of these beagles great,” the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA posted on its Facebook page August 24.
Donations are welcome online.