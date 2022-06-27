Spanberger to host open town hall event for Seventh District families, businesses and seniors

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) will host a public telephone town hall on June 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. The town hall will focus on issues facing families, businesses, seniors, and the overall economy.

The event will be livestreamed on Spanberger’s website and Congressional Facebook page.

Spanberger will give an update on a range of issues impacting the Commonwealth’s economy and the communities she represents and her legislation that recently passed with a bipartisan majority in the U.S. House that would help lower costs at the grocery store and the gas pump.

“From the rising cost of gas to the recent Dobbs decision, I have received many questions about how we can work together to respond to the concerns of Virginians, listen to the needs of our neighbors, and build a stronger future for Virginia,” said Spanberger. “Wednesday night’s event will be yet another opportunity for Virginians to ask me directly about my work in Congress and how I am working with both parties to solve problems — not just talk about them.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, participants may dial in to (833) 380-0670.

To watch the town hall, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Wednesday’s event will be Spanberger’s 26th open, public town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.