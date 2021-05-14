Spanberger honors police officers who defended U.S. Capitol

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger spoke Thursday on the floor of the House to honor the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the attempted insurrection and defended the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 6.

Jan. 6 resulted in one of the highest numbers of injuries in a single day for American law enforcement officers since Sept. 11, 2001. According to the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, approximately 140 officers were injured during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, one officer died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack — and two U.S. Capitol Police officers later died by suicide.

In conjunction with National Police Week, Spanberger thanked these law enforcement officers for their heroism and their continued commitment to protecting the Capitol in the days and months since the attack.

During her speech, Spanberger — a former federal law enforcement agent — also recounted the traumatic, violent events experienced by law enforcement during the attempted insurrection.

Click here to watch her full remarks.

