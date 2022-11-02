Solana Price Prediction: Will Sol Hit $100? Yes, But These Four Coins Will Pump Faster

Although Solana is not precisely a new cryptocurrency, it has recently begun to take off and become widely accepted. There are also some other cryptocurrencies like Dash 2 Trade, Impt, Calvaria, and Tamadoge that are better, but Solana has made a name for itself and is widely accepted.

Numerous investors have become interested in it due to its meteoric rise, which has led them to learn about the project’s outstanding usability and functionality.

Since so many people have bought into the Solana foundation hype, many are left wondering whether the coin will make a decent long-term investment or should sell whatever coins they have already purchased before it falls any further.

Since SOL’s all-time high price of $259.90 in November 2021, the price has been declining. As a result of the decreased trend, the minimum price in June 2022 was to be $25.86. The Solana price then rebounded but has since headed back toward its lows.

The double bottom is seen as a bullish pattern. It is vital to note that the SOL price has not yet gotten to a critical support level. The wick lows from April to August 2021 produced the key horizontal support area at $22. (green icons). Solana’s weekly time frame offers a conflicted picture.

The minimum price of Solana will be $30.23, per the technical analysis of prices anticipated in 2022. The SOL price may go as high as $33.09 a unit. The predicted average trading price is $31.63. Will it reach $100? It might do it in the future, but these four coins will pump much faster.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading project with top-notch features and services that will increase your profits more than any other coin. At the same time, popular cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Cardano, TRX, Avalanche, Decentraland, etc., cannot guarantee significant profits.

You might be wondering, therefore, why Dash 2 Trade. A cryptocurrency signal trading tool called Dash 2 Trade develops and tests trading strategies while following the most recent on-chains data and news. As a result, it offers a perception of forecasts and future developments, assisting traders and investors in making decisions.

Simply said, Dash 2 Trade puts you in the driver’s seat of the market. Additionally, the 2017-founded educational innovation Learn 2 Trade owns the site. Learn 2 Trade has helped more than 60,000 cryptocurrency traders, earning it a four-star rating on Trustpilot. Like Dash 2 Trade, it has been audited and found to be 100 percent secure.

If you are familiar with the field, you know the significance of any cryptocurrency project’s brains (team). Leading venture capitalists and quant coders make up the Dash 2 Trade team. They also raised more than 70k traders using Learn 2 Trade. Therefore they are determined to increase your money greatly.

When you are prepared to receive token Alphas early on, you can earn significantly from them. For instance, one of the Alphas that will enlarge your bags is Dash 2 Trade. So purchase D2T and avoid fading!

IMPT

By fusing blockchain technology with sustainability measures like carbon credits, IMPT is altering the direction of the cryptocurrency landscape. Numerous new initiatives are entering the market, while well-known cryptocurrencies like Solana continue to decline despite exhibiting quite a lot of potential.

IMPT, which aims to make the world greener by funding eco-friendly projects with blockchain, is one of these promising ones. Over 10,000 firms worldwide that reduce their carbon footprint to support various sustainable programs worked with this new cryptocurrency project.

Users of IMPT can purchase carbon credits from the marketplace or obtain them by making purchases from companies that IMPT has partnered with. According to market analysts, the market will reach over a trillion dollars by the end of this year.

Since the presale began, the coin has raised more than $11 million. Experts predict that at this rate, the decentralized carbon credit network will comfortably meet its hard cap before the end of the presale. While the IMPT coin is currently up to $0.023 in the second phase of the presale, it will shortly grow to $0.028 in the following rounds.

Investors are interested in the project for several valid reasons, even though IMPT is generating news for its presale success. Given that IMPT’s relevance has already been confirmed, it is clear why investors are currently thinking about investing in an energy-efficient cryptocurrency.

Calvaria (RIA)

A new play-to-earn (P2E) game called Calvaria has the cryptocurrency industries buzzing. The platform blends the metaverse with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), enabling participants to buy and exchange NFTs representing unique characters.

Players in Calvaria must engage in combat using their NFT trading cards, just like in a lot of other well-known P2E games. Players can raise the worth of their cards, eventually selling them on the in-app marketplace of Calvaria and making money. The native token for Calvaria is RIA.

The ERC-20 token plays a crucial role in the platform’s operation and is responsible for preserving the stability of Calvaria’s whole ecosystem. The cryptocurrency asset is currently up for presale, which is creating a lot of excitement among investors. The fact that the asset can be staked is one of the main factors RIA has gained such popularity among investors.

Staking has grown in popularity among cryptocurrency investors since it enables them to generate passive income from their assets. Staking also provides an additional chance for profitability in bear markets, where traditional trading or investment may not be as profitable. Due to their widespread appeal, numerous blockchain games have integrated NFTs into their core gameplay.

The same applies to Calvaria. Investors can make money by participating in the NFTs offered by Calvaria. As they advance in the game, they can buy them, equip them for combat, and raise their value. They will eventually be able to sell the NFTs and profit from those sales.

Investors can thus sell their NFTs in addition to the RIA tokens they receive as payment for winning battles. The creators of Calvaria have stated that they wish to give users total control over the game and all of its resources. As a result, they developed a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) where users can participate in running the network.

Direct communication with the community will be used to govern the DAO. By staking RIA, players can make their opinions known. Players will have the option to influence how the P2E game functions because these votes will decide any platform updates that are being proposed.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

It is innovative not only because it is a meme coin but also because it is an immersive virtual reality and NFT that many enthusiasts and players may utilize. Tamadoge is a brand-new meme coin that features both an NFT store and an interactive metaverse.

Users will be able to purchase, sell, teach, and trade virtual pets that function as NFTs once Tamadoge is live. TAMA tokens are appealing owing to the reality that there is no transactional tax and that 65% of the monthly token usage will be allocated to participants as rewards.

Tamadoge is worth investing in when you are deciding between Solana and Tamadoge. Its unique idea is extremely refreshing and highly rewarding.

Final Thoughts

This article should have provided its readers with a better understanding of the Dash2Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge initiatives. Get involved with one of these projects immediately, and you’ll see yourself reaping huge rewards.