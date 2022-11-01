Will The Cardano Price Recover This Year? No, But D2T, RIA, IMPT & TAMA May Explode

Cardano (ADA) was once one of the most popular crypto projects. Many crypto experts and investors were very high on the crypto and were pumping money into it. All that investment increased the price of ADA to an all-time high of $2.85 on August 27, 2021.

But, since then, Cardano has been on a precipitous drop down. In the last 12 months, it has lost 83.09% of its total value. In the last six months, it’s lost 59.47% of its value, and another 20.86% in the last month. As of October 24, ADA sits at $0.36 — a far cry from where it was.

Many people are wondering whether the Cardano price will recover this year. The quick answer to that is that it most likely will not. That’s why many investors are searching for other crypto projects to put their money.

Four of the best places are new crypto projects Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge — all of which we’ll talk about below.

Dash 2 Trade Bringing Insights to Crypto Traders

It can be very challenging to keep track of everything going on in the crypto trading market, if only because there was no platform to track it all. That’s all changing now with the launch of Dash 2 Trade. It’s an exciting new platform for trading signals that will provide crypto investors the insights they need to make well-informed trading decisions.

The platform will offer traders the chance to set signals on selling and buying opportunities, while also giving them on-chain analytical tools as well as social selling indicators. With crypto — more so than any other type of investment — social signals are huge. What’s being talked about online can have a large effect on the future value of coins, so it’s great to be able to get insights on this.

In addition, there are weekly contests, and traders can get insights on other trading strategies. You can even test out strategies before putting your real money to work.

D2T is currently in its Presale Stage 2, and $2.09 million of its $5.17 million goal has already been reached.

IMPT Decentralizing the Carbon Offset Market

Carbon offsets are an integral part of improving climate change for the future. The problem is that the carbon offset market is a mess. Until now, that is.

IMPT is a new crypto project that’s decentralizing the carbon offset market by bringing it to the blockchain. By doing so, it creates a fully transparent environment for carbon offsets, which prevents against double counting and outright fraud.

It also allows individuals to reduce their own carbon footprint just by making purchases. IMPT has partnered with well-known international brands, who have all dedicated to committing a certain percentage of their sales on the IMPT platform to IMPT-approved green projects around the world.

IMPT is almost through its Presale 1, with about $475 million of its $600 million goal already reached. Hurry now, because the price will be increasing for Presale 2.

Calvaria Bridging the Crypto and ‘Real World’ Gap

Calvaria is seeking to become the first effective ambassador between crypto and the “real world,” and it’s already succeeding in doing so. The way they are doing it is by creating two versions of their extremely fun P2E battle card game, called Duels of Eternity.

The first version of the game is going to be free to play, and available on either downloadable apps through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store or on PCs. This will cater to those who aren’t familiar with crypto. This creates a much wider market of potential players. Then, there will be a P2E version, which is where all the blockchain features will be.

The goal is to convert these non-crypto users into crypto users in an easy-to-understand way. This helps bridge that gap for gamers who aren’t familiar with crypto, and is why it has immense potential moving forward as a crypto project. Gamification is the educational tool of the future, and Calvaria is using it to onboard new users to the crypto space.

Calvaria is currently in its Presale Stage 1, with 23% of the available tokens already purchased. That’s why it’s ultra-important to get in now so you can capitalize on the project before the price increases.

Tamadoge Standing Out Among Meme Coins

Tamadoge (TAMA) is standing out among all other meme coins for one reason — it’s building long-lasting value outside of its own ecosystem. It’s doing this by combining the NFT and Play-to-Earn (P2E) markets into one.

It’s a fun game to play on the metaverse, and users are able to build value in their NFTs, which can then be exchanged for real-world value outside the platforms. It’s modeled after the very popular Tamagotchi toy from the 1990s. Users can take their doges onto the metaverse to hang out with friends, breed and train, and then battle it out to achieve certain goals.

It’s an eco-friendly project due to its nature of being deflationary and pre-mined.

TAMA is currently available for exchange on the top-tier crypto network OKX, on both the centralized and decentralized versions, after a very successful Beta sale and presale.

Avoid Cardano and Buy These Cryptos Instead

Crypto investors may be drawn to Cardano, hoping it will bounce back in a big way this year, but that’s highly unlikely. The crypto has already taken a nosedive over the last 12 months, and it probably won’t bounce back anytime soon.

So, instead, invest in any of four amazing new crypto projects that are set to explode in value in the near future. These projects, described above, are Calvaria, Dash 2 Trade, IMPT and Tamadoge. But, act quick if you want to get in on the action, as they are all going fast.

