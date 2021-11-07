Shenandoah National Park hosts event on Fee-Free Veteran’s Day

Join Shenandoah National Park and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing in honoring Veteran’s Day with a special event on Thursday at Byrd Visitor Center, mile 51 on Skyline Drive.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

All programs are free, and Nov. 11 is a fee-free day for all.

Information Table and Fly Fish Tying Demonstration: Stop by the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. information table to learn more about fly fishing and the incredible work that this organization is doing to support disabled military service personnel and veterans. Take a moment to try your hand at fly tying or just watch one of the volunteers demonstrate the technique.

Stop by the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. information table to learn more about fly fishing and the incredible work that this organization is doing to support disabled military service personnel and veterans. Take a moment to try your hand at fly tying or just watch one of the volunteers demonstrate the technique. Fly Fish Casting Demonstration: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc will offer fly fish casting demonstrations throughout the day on the lawn of the visitor center. All equipment provided. No reservations are needed.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. Info at www.projecthealingwater.org.

This event is made possible through a National Park Foundations ParkVentures grant. The National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service, enriches America’s national parks and programs through the support of private citizens, park lovers, stewards of nature, history enthusiasts, and wilderness adventurers. Info at www.nationalparkfoundation.org.

