Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m.

A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge, Denis C. Kitner, 75, of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Joseph W. McGee, 65, of Hampstead, Md., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Kitner was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.