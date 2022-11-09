Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
shenandoah county maryland motorcyclist dead in two vehicle crash
News

Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m.

A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge, Denis C. Kitner, 75, of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Joseph W. McGee, 65, of Hampstead, Md., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Kitner was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott

Elliott: Virginia lost its top three wideouts ahead of UNC game to injuries in mid-week practice
Chris Graham
holiday blues
,

Holiday blues have you down? You are not alone if you struggle during the Christmas season
Crystal Graham

If the holidays are hard for you, you are not alone. For people who struggle with their mental health, the holidays can make things harder.

coinmarketcap

These cryptos will pump faster than CoinMarketCap’s Top 20 in 2022 with 20x gains incoming!
Bitcoin Billy

Coins that pump faster than the Coin market’s top 20 are interesting! isn’t it? Yes, some coins can actually go up to  20x gains in 2022. As a crypto enthusiast, you might be quite curious to know the name of...

Cronos CRO

Top 7 alternative to Cronos and why you need to invest in 2022
Bitcoin Billy
cryptocurrency

Why Whales are watching these 10 new cryptos are set to explode by 50x gain 2023
Bitcoin Billy
virginia

Democrats hold serve in two of Virginia’s three tightly contested U.S. House races
Chris Graham
police holster scene crime officer

Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Chris Graham