Seven-run Senators second too much for Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not overcome a seven-run second inning from the Harrisburg Senators, falling, 11-2, on Tuesday at FNB Field.

It was the second consecutive game that Richmond (30-51, 7-7) allowed at least 10 runs.

Harrisburg (47-36, 5-8) sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning against Brandon Lawson (Loss, 2-4), scoring seven runs on four hits, two walks and an error. After loading the bases on a single and two walks, Rhett Wiseman knocked an RBI single to right to plate the game’s first run. Jackson Tetreault (Win, 3-4), the opposing pitcher, followed with another RBI single.

Two batters later, Peter Maris committed an error at third base that led to two more Harrisburg runs before Adrian Sanchez rounded out the frame with a three-run homer to put Harrisburg up, 7-0.

The seven runs allowed in the second inning tied a season high for the most runs allowed in a single inning this season (3rd inning, May 4 vs. Altoona).

The Flying Squirrels got a run back in the fifth. Following a single from Johneshwy Fargas, Bryce Johnson doubled down the left-field line to bring in Fargas from first. Since joining Richmond on June 25, Johnson is batting .375 (9-for-24) with a home run, triple, two doubles, three RBIs and six runs scored. He has reached base safely in six consecutive games.

Wiseman struck again in the bottom of the fifth. After Dante Bichette Jr. collected an RBI single to extend Harrisburg’s lead to 8-1, Wiseman drove in two more with a single to right.

Lawson allowed a career-high 10 runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings while striking out three and walking three.

Ryan Howard smashed a double to deep center field to bring home Jacob Heyward in the sixth for Richmond’s final run of the game. It was Howard’s first RBI since returning to the Flying Squirrels on June 24.

Wiseman capped the Senators’ scoring in the seventh with an RBI double to left-center field. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels finish their three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (5-3, 4.02 ERA) is slated to start opposite right-hander Wil Crowe (7-5, 3.97 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

