Seven former Cavaliers to be enshrined in UVA Baseball Hall of Fame

Seven new members will be inducted to the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame at this year’s Step Up to the Plate event on Jan. 26, 2019 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The entire 2019 class was announced earlier today on the program’s social media channels.

The 2019 inductees will include: RHP Tim Burcham (1983-85), 2B/OF Phil Gosselin (2008-10), OF Brandon Guyer (2005-07), C/1B John Hicks (2009-11), LHP Casey Lambert (2004-07), 3B Steven Proscia (2009-11) and 2B Mel Roach (1952-53).

The Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame is in its second year after an inaugural class of 15 was announced at the 2018 Step Up to the Plate event. In order to be considered for hall of fame induction, former student-athletes needed to be five years removed from exhaustion of college eligibility. Players and coaches were selected based on accolades earned as a player or coach while at Virginia, distinguishing careers in amateur or professional baseball and/or significant contributions through work or service made to the university.

“I believe we’ve put together a great group of individuals that have embodied what it means to play baseball at the University of Virginia,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “These men are great representatives of our university and I’m excited that they will be recognized for their accomplishments.”

Five of the seven inductees played for O’Connor and three played on College World Series teams. Inductees will have their names added to the hall of fame display along the right field concourse at Disharoon Park prior to the 2019 baseball season.

“We started our hall of fame last year to not only recognize great players who have worn our Cavalier uniform but to provide a link between them and our current players,” added O’Connor. “Having these former players introduced to our current team at Step up to the Plate and having their names permanently recognized in our ballpark strengthens that connection.”

2019 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Class

RHP – Tim Burcham (1983-85)

UVA’s First All-American, a second team selection in 1985

Holds the UVA postseason record for strikeouts in a game with 12 against Florida in the 1985 NCAA Regional

Selected in the sixth round (147th overall) by the Angels in the 1985 MLB Draft

His 272 career strikeouts are the third most in program history;

Struck out 146 batters and went 11-2 with a 1.77 ERA in 117 innings pitched on 1985 ACC Championship Team

His 146 career strikeouts in 1985 were the most in a single season until Danny Hultzen’s 165 in 2011

Spent nine seasons in minor league baseball accumulating a record of 72-59 with a 4.55 ERA

2B/OF – Phil Gosselin (2008-10)

2010 Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA Third Team All-American

2009 Irvine Regional All-Tournament Team; 2010 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team

2009 ACC All-Academic Team honoree

Two-Time First Team All-ACC selection (2009 & 2010)

Selected in the 5th round (164th overall) of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves: made MLB debut in 2013 with Braves

Set the program’s single season hits record with 100 in 2010

His 22 doubles in 2010 are the second most in a single season in school history

Had 50 hits in first 33 games in 2010

OF – Brandon Guyer (2005-07)

2007 First Team All-ACC

His .370 batting average in 2007 was the ninth best in the ACC

Drafted in the fifth round (157th overall) by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 MLB Draft

Current member of the 2018 AL Central Champion, Cleveland Indians

Made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6, 2011

Played in the 2016 World Series with the Cleveland Indians

Set school career record for doubles (53) – has since been surpassed

Had nine RBI vs. Niagara on March 13, 2007, second highest single-game total in program history

2006 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team

John Hicks (2009-11)

2011 ABCA and Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American

2011 First Team All-ACC

Played on 2009 & 2011 College World Series teams

Third all-time in career doubles (54), seventh all-time in career at bats (775), ninth all-time in runs scored and hits (245), tied for 6th all-time in total bases (379)

His 92 hits in 2011 led the ACC and are tied for the third most in a single season in UVA history, second most upon graduation

Holds the program’s postseason record for runs in the game (4 vs. VCU in 2010 regional)

Drafted in the fourth round (123rd overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2011 MLB Draft

Made is MLB debut on August 29, 2015 with the Mariners

Current member of the Detroit Tigers

LHP – Casey Lambert (2004-07)

Finished career as the ACC’s all-time leader in saves (43), the sixth most in NCAA history

School’s all-time appearances leader (110)

2007 Second Team All-ACC

Drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Cubs

3B – Steven Proscia (2009-11)

2009 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

2011 First Team All-ACC selection

Named the 2011 ACC Tournament MVP

Member of the 2009 & 2011 College World Series teams

Program’s all-time leader in career RBI (182)

Ranks second in program history with 411 career total bases and 59 career doubles

Ranked in the top 10 in career home runs (28 – T-6th) & career hits (254 – 7th)

Listed on the 2009 Irvine Regional and 2011 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team

Selected in the 7th Round (213th overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2011 MLB Draft

2B – Mel Roach (1952-53)

Three-sport athlete at UVA (football, basketball, baseball)

Inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 1988)

Led the state in hitting in 1952 and 1953

Eight seasons in the MLB with the Brewers (1953-61), Cubs (1961) and Pirates (1962)

