Sellout crowd watches Norfolk Tides get torched by Jacksonville, 20-9

The Pajaritos de Norfolk (25-28) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-25), 20-9, in front of a sellout crowd of 12,307.

It was the first sellout of Harbor Park this season and the first since 2018. Norfolk took the field in its Copa de la Diversion identity, a season-long series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

In a series that’s been full of lead changes and comebacks, it was the Pajaritos’ turn to rally early in this one, coming back from an early 5-1 deficit with a five-run fifth. Cadyn Grenier started the scoring with a sacrifice fly and Jacob Nottingham followed two bat­ters later with a two-run double. Anthony Bemboom capped the fram with a two-run single.

But the lead was short lived, as the Jumbo Shrimp responded by sending 12 batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring nine runs to take a 14-6 lead.

The Pajarito offense could only push across three more runs over the final four frames, through a sacrifice fly from Kyle Stowers in the sixth and RBIs from Robert Neustrom and Rylan Bannon in the eighth.

Seven Norfolk batters recorded a hit in the ballgame, with four recording multi-hit efforts. All nine starters reached base safely, with seven of nine reaching safely at least twice.

Despite allowing 20 runs in the contest, just six runs were earned, as the Pajarito defense committed three costly errors in the game.

Norfolk will wrap up its season-long 12-game homestand tomorrow against the Jacksonville in the finale of this six-game set. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.86) will take the mound for the Tides, while RHP Bryan Hoeing (4-1, 3.90) is slated to take the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

