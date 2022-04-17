Second annual Virginia Farm Festival to be held at The Meadow Event Park

Farm-themed activities, favorite fair foods and live family entertainment are returning to The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County for the second annual Virginia Farm Festival.

The festival will take place May 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature several of the State Fair of Virginia’s most popular family attractions. These include Young MacDonald’s Farm with barn animals like alpacas, goats, chicks and pigs, and SouthLand Dairy, which demonstrates how cows are milked.

This year’s event also includes a new agricultural magic show for children of all ages. Farmer Ed will present magic, juggling, puppets and music, all with audience participation.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is an entertaining event, but it also expands our mission of promoting agricultural education that we typically reserve for the State Fair,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “And we know people are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their families, so this is the perfect opportunity for them.”

Children will be able to take pony rides offered by Whispering Pines and play on a tire mountain or in an AGtivity zone. Adults can learn about raising vegetables at home from local farmers in the Growing Garden, view antique tractors and enjoy live music.

Attendees also will have an opportunity to explore the inter-connectedness of agriculture and lifestyle through cooking demonstrations and family fitness classes. Additionally, the historic Meadow Hall will be open for guests to view the Secretariat memorabilia housed there. And in honor of Mother’s Day, a special Sunday event called “Mom’s Moment” will feature mimosas and prize drawings.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is intended as a family-friendly event that showcases spring planting and related agricultural activities,” Jolliffe noted. “We want visitors to recognize that the fair food they enjoy every year originated on a farm.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are $7 per person including fees. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted free. Infants in arms do not require tickets. More ticketing information can be found at StateFairVa.org.

The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia. It is operated by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, which is committed to preserving Virginia’s rich agricultural heritage and ensuring that The Meadow thrives as a regional event and equine venue.

