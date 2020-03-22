SCCF provides resources for local business in COVID-19

One local business owner pointed out what some folks don’t realize is obvious.

Most families live paycheck to paycheck; small business owners live guest check to guest check.

Staunton Creative Community Fund has created a list of available resources for business owners in our community to serve as a guide through the COVID-19 crisis.

The nonprofit is also offering 30-minute virtual sessions for businesses seeking additional advice.

Many business owners are also taking to social media as a safe form of promotion, so be sure to Like, Share, Tag, Comment, and increase engagement with the businesses that you want to support.

SCCF is promoting local business through a Gift Card Giveaway on social media, so be sure to check that out and get involved.

