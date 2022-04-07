San Francisco Giants set Opening Day roster for Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels revealed their initial roster for the 2022 season, as set by the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday afternoon.

The players will take the field under new manager Dennis Pelfrey for the Flying Squirrels’ season opener on Friday night at Bowie.

Twelve players who were with the Flying Squirrels in 2021 are back in Richmond to begin the season, including pitchers Tristan Beck, R.J. Dabovich, Matt Frisbee, Frank Rubio, Patrick Ruotolo and Ryan Walker, catcher Brandon Martorano, infielders Shane Matheny, Frankie Tostado and Will Wilson and outfielders Jacob Heyward and Diego Rincones.

The initial roster includes six of Baseball America’s Top-40 Giants prospects, including Wilson (No. 14), Dabovich (No. 17), Beck (No. 30), infielder Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 34), Rincones (No. 36) and right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (No. 40). MLB.com has three players listed among its Top-30 Giants prospects, including Dabovich (No. 17), Wilson (No. 22) and catcher Brett Auerbach (No. 28).

2022 Richmond Flying Squirrels initial roster

Pitchers: Solomon Bates, Tristan Beck, Bryan Brickhouse, R.J. Dabovich, Jake Dahlberg, Gray Fenter, Matt Frisbee, Taylor Rashi, Blake Rivera, Frank Rubio, Patrick Ruotolo, John Russell, Tyler Schimpf, Kai-Wei Teng, Ryan Walker, Chris Wright

Catchers: Brett Auerbach, Rob Emery, Brandon Martorano

Infielders: Tyler Fitzgerald, Shane Matheny, Sean Roby, Frankie Tostado, Will Wilson

Outfielders: Michael Gigliotti, Jacob Heyward, Franklin Labour, Diego Rincones

After opening this weekend with three games on the road at Bowie, the Flying Squirrels’ home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 at The Diamond against the Altoona Curve.

A limited number of tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

