Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
rudzinski elliott not on the same page on the two kneeldown penalties
Sports

Rudzinski, Elliott not on the same page on the two kneeldown penalties

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

The UVA defense picked up two conduct penalties with North Carolina in victory formation, and head coach Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski aren’t on the same page about what we all saw there.

Kam Butler was penalized for a personal foul after a hard, helmet-to-helmet hit on UNC QB Drake Maye on a kneeldown, and a play later, Olu Agonloye was assessed for an unsportsmanlike-conduct foul on another Maye kneeldown.

Ugly fouls, both – looked like the kind of thing that sore losers do.

But Rudzinski was all for it.

“We’re gonna play to the last snap,” Rudzinski said. “As long as that ball is live, shoot, I’ve seen a ball pop out there at the end and guys get an opportunity to get the ball back. And so, our guys are doing what they’re coached to do. I know that you’re gonna get in that formation, but we’re going to make sure that you have to earn it for 60 minutes.”

A reporter pressed him on the penalties, asking if he was frustrated by them.

“The young men did and executed what we asked them to do defensively,” Rudzinski said.

OK, then.

Elliott offered a different perspective.

“We’ve got to be smart,” Elliott said. “We don’t want any personal foul, or we don’t want anybody ejected from the game in that situation. We’re trying to see if we can force them to make a mistake, but at the same time, too, you gotta be smart right there.  And one thing we talked about is winning and losing with class. There at the end of the game, you see the guys getting each other’s faces after the game, we don’t have any time for that. When you win you want to be humble, and when we want to be humble in defeat as well.”

He might want to address that with his DC.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Washington Commanders face Minnesota Vikings with a lot on the line
Roger Gonzalez
vmi

VMI Football: Keydets hang tough, but #10 Samford takes control late, wins, 34-15
Chris Graham

VMI led #10 Samford 12-7 at halftime, but the Bulldogs took control in the second half and went on to a 34-15 win over the Keydets on Saturday.

odu football

ODU Football: Monarchs punchless in dropping third in a row, 12-0, to Marshall
Chris Graham

It seems so long ago that ODU was pasting Coastal Carolina. On Saturday, the Monarchs laid a goose egg in a 12-0 loss to Marshall in Norfolk.

virginia tech brent pry

Georgia Tech rallies late, defeats Virginia Tech, 28-27: Sixth straight loss for the Hokies
Roger Gonzalez
tony elliott

Tony Elliott blundered his team out of timeouts in another close UVA loss
Chris Graham
sackett wood

Tar Heels, following the recent script, rally from halftime deficit to beat ‘Hoos
Scott German
sackett wood

Close, still no cigar: UVA was in it late, but falls to #17 North Carolina, 31-28
Chris Graham