Rod Mullins talks NASCAR, NHRA, Eric McClure

Published Wednesday, May. 5, 2021, 6:50 pm

Auto racing beat writer Rod Mullins joins the show to talk NASCAR, NHRA news involving Bristol and the latest on the tragic death of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure.

About Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

