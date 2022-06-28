Road closed in Albemarle County for emergency pipe replacement
Virginia Department of Transportation crews shut down Route 601 (Free Union Road) in the 6800 block on Tuesday due to a pipe failure.
The pipe is located between Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and Route 671 (Davis Shop Road).
Crews inspected the road yesterday evening and found asphalt erosion. The pipe underwent an emergency repair for the overnight hours. Upon closer inspection today, crews concluded the pipe needed to be replaced.
A detour is in place. Drivers should use Route 671 and Route 664 (Markwood Road) to access Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow) and Route 601.
The repair should take up to 24 hours.