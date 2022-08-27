Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, will bring together government leaders, military leaders and industry experts for discussions on how to best support Virginia’s military bases and the veteran community through partnerships.
The event will also support the crucial mission of ensuring Virginia remains the best state in the nation for our military and veteran families to live, work and thrive, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
“With more than 700,000 veterans calling Virginia home and thousands more active duty service members and their spouses on bases throughout the state, the military community represents a major component in Virginia’s economic success. This is an important conference for all employers and business leaders to attend,” said Daniel Gade, DVS commissioner.
The morning session will feature:
- Keynote remarks by Stu Shea, chairman of Peraton
- A panel of leaders from Virginia’s military installations discussing how we can support the military community in the Commonwealth
- Panel discussion on how employers can play a role in addressing the mental health of our veteran workforce
- Panel discussion on how to best ensure successful transitions from military to civilian careers
The conference will also include the annual Virginia Values Veterans awards luncheon where selected employers will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses over the past year.
“With one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Virginia remains deeply committed to empowering the men and women who answer the call to serve by providing a high quality of life for them not only while they serve, but as they transition to civilian life,” said Virginia Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barry DuVal. “The Virginia Chamber is honored to partner with our state and military leaders on policy initiatives and services that ensure the Commonwealth remains the best state in the nation for military families.”
Discount registration for the 2022 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference is available through Aug. 31.
To register for the conference and luncheon, click here.