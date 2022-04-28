Richmond bats held to five hits against Baysox pitching in 10-0 loss

Published Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, 11:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

After producing a shutout victory on Tuesday, the Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out, 10-0, by the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels pitching staff allowed a season-high eight walks and match a season-high six runs in one inning. Richmond (9-8) left 10 runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Baysox (9-7) jumped ahead, 6-0, in the fourth inning off four hits, including a bases-clearing double by Cody Roberts and a two-run home run off the bat of Jordan Westburg. All six runs were against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-2), who tied a career-high in earned runs allowed.

Gunnar Henderson added to the Bowie lead in the sixth with an RBI single and a wild pitch scored a runner from third later in the inning to put the score at 8-0.

A two-run home run for Henderson in the eighth inning grew the Baysox lead to 10-0. Henderson finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Frankie Tostado and Brandon Martorano each had multi-hit games, combining for four of the Flying Squirrels’ five total hits.

Bowie starter Ryan Watson (Win, 2-0) pitched a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his first start of the year.

Thursday is VCU Night at The Diamond with special guests from the VCU Men’s Basketball program and Rodney the Ram. VCU students and faculty can show their school ID for a discounted ticket. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences after the game presented by Virginia Credit Union. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Like this: Like Loading...