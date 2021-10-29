Reservoir Road closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday for paving

Reservoir Road in Albemarle County will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for paving.

The closure will begin at the U.S. 29/Fontaine Avenue interchange and extend to the end of the road at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir.

Message boards are in place to inform drivers and residents along the road have been notified of the closure. Barring inclement weather or other difficulties the road should reopen to traffic no later than late afternoon Sunday.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

