Republican congressman: Dems drugging Biden to cover up mental decline
The former White House doctor who said Donald Trump could live to be 200 years old also thinks it’s possible that Joe Biden is being fed drugs to make him seem like he’s running the country.
And Ronny Jackson has some ideas as to who is behind this grand plot.
“We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Joe Biden or who it is, but somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said. They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day,” said Jackson, who is now a Republican congressman from Texas, because of course he is.
Jackson was a guest on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday morning Fox News show, because of course that’s where something like this would come up as a topic for discussion.
It was Bartiromo who raised the issue, asserting that there were signs Biden was declining during the 2020 presidential campaign, the main sign, from her telling, being that Biden didn’t do the big campaign rallies that Trump was doing.
We were then in the throes of a pandemic without the vaccines that have allowed life to get back to normal, and so the odd guy out there was actually Trump for trying to have rallies, but that’s another story for another day.
“Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to, to allow him to function?” Bartiromo asked.
Hard-hitting journalist, that one.
“He’s got good days and bad days, you know, and whether or not they have him on drugs, I don’t know,” said Jackson, who notably attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and voted that day against certifying Biden’s Electoral College win.
He made a similar observation of Biden in a memoir, in which he defended his questioning of Biden’s mental health with this observation: “Trump never made crazy statements like the ones Biden was making almost every day.”
Checks out.
Back to this morning’s nonsense: “There are drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, and cover stuff like this up temporarily,” Jackson told Bartiromo on her Fox News show.
“So, I’m sure some of that’s going on as well. But we don’t know, because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions.”
Yeah, when he answered all those questions on his claim that Trump weighed 239 pounds in 2018
Trump’s left ass cheek weighs 239 pounds, but again, another story for another day.
“Who’s really pulling the strings? Who’s running the country right now? We don’t really know the answer to that,” Jackson said.
Unrelated note: neither do we know the answer as to why Jackson had to withdraw his name from consideration from a Cabinet appointment from Trump in 2018.
Check that: we do.
Jackson faced allegations of drinking on the job, dispensing prescription drugs like candy at Halloween and abusive behavior toward subordinates, and a later report added sexual harassment to the list of reasons why he shouldn’t be allowed to do anything substantive in Washington.
All of this, of course, qualifies one to be elected in a bright red district in our increasingly gerrymandered America, which is why we are where we are.