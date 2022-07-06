Realignment is all about football money: But what if CTE makes football go away?
There is no news on the college conference realignment front, but that’s not keeping people from continuing to talk about the nothing that is going on.
Scott German and Chris Graham do their part to fill the void, asking and then attempting to answer a couple of key questions: with what we know about CTE and traumatic brain injuries endemic to the game of football, is football even around a generation from now, and if we have to wonder if it will be, does it make sense to move things around to the degree that we are now?