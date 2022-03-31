Radford rallies from big early deficit, defeats VMI, 12-11, in midweek action

VMI had a nine-run fourth inning Wednesday, but Radford rallied for a 12-11 victory over the Keydets in non-conference play from Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium.

Ty Dooley for Radford went 5-for-5 on the day with a grand slam.

The Highlanders went ahead 3-0 after three innings before 14 batters came to the plate for the Keydets in the nine-run fourth inning. VMI stroked eight singles in the frame, with Reeves Whitmore and Cole Jenkins each recording two hits in the inning. Whitmore drove in three runs in the fourth, and Jenkins, Ty Swaim and Will Knight each brought home two.

Radford scored four in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to retake the lead 10-9. Swaim hit his first collegiate home run in the eighth to knot the game at 10-all, but Radford’s James Taussig hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Zac Morris led off the ninth with a triple, Whitmore was hit by a pitch and Jenkins singled to bring home Morris and send the runner to third with no outs, but Radford reliever John Holobetz worked out of the jam to end the back-and-forth affair.

Jenkins was 3-for-5 with three RBI, while Swaim, Whitmore, Ryan Peterson and Trey Morgan each had two hits. Whitmore and Swaim also each drove in three runs on the day. Morris had a hit, a walk and scored three times and Morgan also walked and was hit by a pitch to reach base four times.

Taussig went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI for Radford (8-17). The teams combined for 32 hits.

VMI (8-17) travels to UNC-Wilmington this weekend for a three game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.

