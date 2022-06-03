QR codes will allow DMV customers to give immediate feedback on service

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is giving customers the chance to rate their customer service on their way out the door. Customer service centers are now equipped with QR codes at the exits that link to an online survey where customers can rate their experience at the DMV.

The goal is to help the DMV deliver superior service to Virginians.

“People are usually willing to offer their opinions about the DMV; our new survey program formalizes a clear channel for them to provide constructive feedback,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We want customers to know that we are listening, and that we are committed to tailoring service to their expectations.”

The DMV is also adding a one-question satisfaction survey to all credit-card machines asking customers to rate their service on a five-point scale.

“Expanded data collection will help us measure our progress toward our customer service goals,” said Ford. “Please scan the QR code, answer the email, and rate your service at the counter. This is your DMV, and we want your input. Virginians deserve the best from us, and we will deliver.”

The DMV also sends an email with the survey link to 5,000 randomly selected customers each week.

The QR codes can be found at all 75 DMV CSCs, plainly visible to customers at exit doors. DMV plans to add more feedback opportunities across its service channels in the coming months.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

