Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Lisa Jo Roberts, for a Special Use Permit to construct a pavilion and restore a bank barn for small weddings or special events on property she owns, located at 3912 Stuarts Draft Highway, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Elijah M. Trout and Kathryn H. Trout, for a Special Use Permit to have a dog kennel on property owned by Kathryn H. Trout, located at 155 Harris Hill Drive, Raphine in the Riverheads District.

A request by Phillip W. Sheets, for a Special Use Permit to have a landscaping business with outdoor storage of commercial vehicles and equipment on property he owns, located at 1359 Long Meadow Road, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by Ravi Patel, agent for Churchville Marketplace, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to convert an existing structure into mini-warehouse units on property they own, located at 19 Scenic Highway, Churchville in the Pastures District.

A request by Stephen Wayne and Victoria L. Smiley (Life), for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor storage of a food trailer on property they own, located at 222 Pond Gap Lane, Craigsville in the Pastures District.

A request by Christopher Scott, agent for Stokesville Owners Group & LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have weddings, a bicycle touring business, bicycle rental, bicycle training, bicycle trails, bicycle riding events, construct an accessory building, and to use an existing dwelling on the property for short term rental at the Stokesville Campground on property they own, located at 464 Stokesville Road, Mount Solon in the North River District.

A request by Jonathan and Melissa Rawley, agents for Belle Meade Enterprises, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have retail and wholesale sales of processed meat on property they own, located at 5289 Spring Hill Road, Mount Solon in the North River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

