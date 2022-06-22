Portland plates four runs over final two innings to top Richmond, 5-2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels let a late lead slip away and lost, 5-2, to the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

With the loss, the Flying Squirrels (37-27) fell back into a tie for first place in the Eastern League’s Southwest Division with five games remaining in the first half.

Portland (28-36) took a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning against Richmond reliever Cole Waites (Loss, 1-1). After a walk and a double, Kole Cottam drove an RBI single to move the Sea Dogs ahead, 3-2. Later in the inning, Elih Marrero added a run with an RBI single and Cottam scored on a passed ball by Richmond catcher Ricardo Genoves.

Portland reliever Oddanier Mosqueda (Save, 2) worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer by Diego Rincones, his fourth of the year.

In the top of the fifth, Kyle Harrison issued a bases-loaded walk to Marrero to bring home Portland’s first run and close the score to 2-1.

Harrison tied a Double-A high with nine strikeouts over five innings, allowing one run.

In the eighth, the Sea Dogs tied the game, 2-2, when a passed ball by Genoves brought home David Hamilton from third.

Portland reliever Caleb Simpson (Win, 1-0), who pitched for the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2019, worked a scoreless eighth inning in his return to The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night. Lefty Jake Dahlberg (3-3, 3.81) will start for Richmond, opposed by Portland right-hander Brian Van Belle (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday is Wine & K9s at The Diamond. Fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free.

For tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.