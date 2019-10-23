Poll: Support for Trump impeachment inquiry reaches new high

Support for the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s strong-arming of Ukraine for personal political gain is at a new high, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Fifty-five percent of American voters approve of the inquiry, with 43 percent opposed, up from a 51-45 split in favor a week ago.

Independents are now in favor of the impeachment inquiry by a 58-37 margin. A week ago, Quinnipiac measured independents splitting 50-45 in favor of the inquiry.

A plurality – 48-46 – now thinks Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

More from the poll

Trump’s job approval rating is below 40 percent for the first time since the impeachment inquiry began, with 38 percent saying they approve of the job he is doing, and 58 percent disapproving. Last week, 41 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 54 percent disapproved. This is President Trump’s lowest net approval rating since a July 2018 poll.

Only 35 percent of voters approve of the way President Trump is handling foreign policy, while 61 percent disapprove. Voters disapprove President Trump’s decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds in northern Syria by a 60-30 margin.

Trump gets better marks when it comes to his handling of the economy as 48 percent approve and 48 percent disapprove. Voters are concerned about the future of the economy, with 17 percent saying it is very likely that there will be an economic recession in the next year and 39 percent saying it is somewhat likely.

Nancy Pelosi gets a mixed approval rating as 45 percent approve of the job she is doing as Speaker of the House, while 47 percent disapprove. Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is deep underwater as 57 percent of voters disapprove of the job he is doing as Senate Majority Leader, while only 24 percent approve.

Story by Chris Graham

Comments