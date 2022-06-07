augusta free press news

Podcast: Virginia Baseball lacked pitching, ESPN drops the ball, UVA and NIL

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jun. 7, 2022, 5:45 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

uva logo blueVirginia Baseball’s 2022 season came to what feels to be a premature end. Scott German and Chris Graham dive into the reasons why, and it rhymes with “lack of pitching depth.”

Scott then goes off on ESPN for its choices with its announcer teams for the college baseball regionals.

The show wraps with a long discussion of the impact that the new football operations center will have on Virginia Football, and how far behind UVA is in terms of NIL.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Pandora.


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: