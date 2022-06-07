Podcast: Virginia Baseball lacked pitching, ESPN drops the ball, UVA and NIL

Virginia Baseball’s 2022 season came to what feels to be a premature end. Scott German and Chris Graham dive into the reasons why, and it rhymes with “lack of pitching depth.”

Scott then goes off on ESPN for its choices with its announcer teams for the college baseball regionals.

The show wraps with a long discussion of the impact that the new football operations center will have on Virginia Football, and how far behind UVA is in terms of NIL.

