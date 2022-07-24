Petersburg Civil War Roundtable to host Texas Civil War author
Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes author and associate professor Brian Matthew Jordan who will present on August 4 at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.
Jordan will share stories from his book in a presentation titled, “A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death, and Survival in the Union Army.”
Jordan’s presentation centers around the 107th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, whose men fought in two defining Civil War battles being Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Most in the regiment were ethnic Germans as were nearly 200,000 of the immigrants who fought for the Union. They fought the enemy on the battlefield and those at their adopted homeland who questioned their loyalty and patriotism, according to a news release.
Jordan’s book “A Thousand May Fall,” includes new research based on diaries, letters and unpublished memoirs. It reveals the history of the common Civil War soldier and the immigrant story to assimilate into their new home.
Jordan is an associate professor of history at Sam Houston State University. His first book, “Marching Home: Union Veterans and Their Unending Civil War,” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for History.
The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Dinwiddie County starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, call (804) 861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org