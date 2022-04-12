Pedestrian struck by Harrisonburg Police car: HPD investigating

Published Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 11:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Harrisonburg Police Department vehicle struck a female pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection of West Wolfe Street and North Liberty Street on Monday.

The police vehicle struck the female as the vehicle was entering the intersection from a stopped position at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The woman fell to the ground after the collision and was transported to Sentara RMH with minor injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, contact Lt. Charles Grubbs at (540) 437-2635 or email him at charles.grubbs@harrisonburgva.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...