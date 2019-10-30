Palmyra man charged in hit-and-run

Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, 11:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Palmyra man was arrested after a single-vehicle hit-and-run accident reported on Monday in the 700 block of Secretarys Road in Albemarle County.

Sean Christopher Garland, 23, was taken into custody after running from the scene of the accident, and being discovered shortly thereafter walking in the woods near the scene.

Garland initially provided officers with a false name and ran from the officer attempting to detain him. He was captured after a short foot pursuit.

A records search of Garland revealed four outstanding warrants for his arrest. Garland was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and was held with no bail.

The investigation for the hit-and-run is ongoing.

Arrest warrants

Capias for failure to appear in Charlottesville Traffic Court

Surety’s capias and bailpiece release Charlottesville

Capias for contempt fail to appear in Albemarle County Circuit Court

Capias for fail to comply with OAR supervision Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Court

Additional charges

Possession of marijuana (18.2-250)

Obstruction of justice (18.2-460

Providing false identification to law enforcement (19.2-82.1)

Related

Comments