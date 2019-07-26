P-Nats silenced by Tillo in 5-0 loss to Blue Rocks

The Potomac Nationals (17-18, 47-55) got another quality start from RHP Kyle Johnston on Thursday night, but couldn’t solve LHP Daniel Tillo in a 5-0 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (17-16, 61-41) in the finale of a three-game series.

Johnston (L, 9-9) moved back into the league lead in strikeouts with eight Ks over 7.0 innings for his team-leading 12th quality start, allowing only one run on three hits. Tillo (W, 7-8) allowed six hits, but minimized damage over his 7.0 scoreless frames to earn the win.

Wilmington’s eventual winning run came immediately in the first, as Johnston issued a leadoff walk to 2B Kyle Kasser. RF Kyle Isbel singled to put runners on the corners, and 3B Dennicher Carrasco delivered a sacrifice fly to left field for a 1-0 Blue Rocks lead.

Johnston would quickly settle into a rhythm, but Tillo kept the P-Nats off balance all night. When the bullpens took over the game in the eighth inning, the score was still 1-0. RHP Collin Snider (S, 2) worked a scoreless eighth, but Potomac’s RHP Luis Reyes couldn’t counter. After two walks and an infield single, Isbel hit a three-run triple to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 4-0. Carrasco brought Isbel home with an RBI single, bringing the score to its eventual final 5-0, and Snider worked a quiet ninth to seal the win.

The P-Nats continue their road trip on Friday night as they travel to Frederick to take on the Keys. LHP Nick Raquet takes on Keys LHP DL Hall in the opener, with a first pitch of 7:00 pm from Nymeo Field. The P-Nats Leadoff Show will begin at 6:45 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network, and fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

