Own a piece of the UVA Basketball national championship: The floor, anyway

UVA Athletics will sell memorabilia items commemorating the men’s basketball team’s national championship, including pieces of the floor from the Final Four.

The sale, which will benefit UVA Athletics, will also include memorabilia from University Hall. UVA is partnering with Artsman to produce these collectibles for Cavalier fans and supporters. All proceeds from the sale benefit Virginia athletics.

Artsman will offer several different items that feature pieces of the basketball court from the Minneapolis Final Four on which the ‘Hoos won the 2019 NCAA Tournament title.

Several different selections will be available to provide fans a variety of options.

To commemorate University Hall, the home of UVA basketball from 1965 to 2006, encased bricks from the exterior of the building will be available for purchase. Additionally, display items featuring pieces of a playing court from UHall used by the Cavalier men’s and women’s basketball teams from the mid-1980s until 1997 will be sold.

Fans can visit the website www.artsmansport.com to sign up for notifications when these and other items will be available for purchase.

Inventory is limited. All items are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Artsman is a company of craftsmen, artisans and sports enthusiasts focused on finely crafted artifacts aimed at capturing the spirit of competition, the thrill of victory and storytelling that keep memories alive for generations.

