Orischak again leads UVA as ‘Hoos wrap up fall schedule

For the third time in four fall tournament outings, senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) was UVA’s top finisher as the Cavaliers tied for 13th place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

UVA shot 2-over 290 on Sunday for a 54-hole total of 21-over 885. Duke, ranked No. 10, bettered No. 9 Pepperdine by two shots to win the event at 2-under 862. The field for the tournament included 12 teams ranked in the current top-30 of the Golfstat rankings.

Orischak shot 1-under 71 for the second consecutive round to record a 15th-place finish at 1-over 217. Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) posted a final-round score of even par 72 to place 24th at 3-over 219. Montague’s tournament finish was his best as a Cavalier.

Junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines) was 49th at 224. He shot 75 during Sunday’s play. Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) carded a final-round score of 72 to place 52nd at 225 and junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) was 74th at 235.

The Cavaliers resume their schedule on Feb. 1 when they compete in the two-day Georgia State Collegiate in Statesboro, Ga.

