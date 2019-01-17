ODU basketball: Jeff Jones competing in Infiniti Timeout For The Win Challenge

ODU basketball coach Jeff Jones will compete in the Infiniti Timeout For the Win Challenge. This year, 48 basketball coaches nationally will participate to defeat cancer.

In doing so, Infiniti is giving coaches, universities, and fans the forum to have fun competing against each other, all while raising one million dollars for Coaches vs Cancer through various donation methods, activations and events.

Voting began this week and fans can vote for their favorite coach up to three times per day. The three coaches with the most votes will receive a portion of Infiniti’s $600,000 donated in their name to the American Cancer Society. All participating coaches will have at least $1,000 donated in their name to the ACS.

Donations will be made as follows:

1st Place Coach/Highest Votes: $360,000

2nd Place Coach/2nd Highest Votes: $150,000

3rd Place Coach/3rd Highest Votes: $90,000

“I appreciate Infiniti for giving coaches this opportunity to support the American Cancer Society’s fundraising and awareness efforts,” said Jones, a prostate cancer survivor and member of the Coaches vs. Cancer board of directors. “By playing together as a team, the basketball community can make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

There are three ways to vote for Coach Jones – on www.INFINITITIMEOUT.com or through social media on Twitter and Instagram. Votes will only count once per day, per person, via each voting method.

