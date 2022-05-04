Norfolk Tides top the Nashville Sounds in first game ever between teams

Published Tuesday, May. 3, 2022, 11:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (13-12) beat the Nashville Sounds (16-8), 7-4, on Tuesday night. It was the first game ever between the two teams.

The Tides scored first in the second inning on two RBI singles. Patrick Dorrian hit the first one, followed right by Ryan McKenna in his first game with Norfolk this season. Nashville did respond though, scoring one run in the bottom half of the second and three runs in the the third, going up 4-2.

Norfolk cut the lead in the sixth when Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single, putting the game at 4-3, Nashville. The hit extended Neustrom’s hitting streak to eight games.

The comeback was completed for the Tides in the eighth inning. Rylan Bannon tied the game in the eighth when he knocked an RBI single to right. Three batters latter, Dorrian hit the go-ahead RBI single to make the game, 5-4.

A couple more insurance runs were scored by Norfolk in the ninth. Neustrom recorded his third hit of the game with an RBI double. Bannon hit his second RBI single to sink the dagger for the Tides, as they won 7-4.

Cole Uvila entered to pitch for the Tides in the top of the ninth and earned his third save of the season, which leads Norfolk. Tomorrow, the Tides will have RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 12.86) on the mound, while Nashville will throw LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 2.11). First Pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...