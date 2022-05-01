Norfolk Tides struggles continue as Stripers pitching excels

The Norfolk Tides (12-12) were routed by the Gwinnett Stripers (11-13), 10-2, on Sunday. The Stipers took five-of-six games from Norfolk, cooling down one of the hottest teams in the International League entering the week.

Gwinnett put up a four-spot to get ahead early in the second inning. Pat Valaika plated the first run on an RBI double. He scored on a Chadwick Tromp double two batters later. Greyson Jenista scored on a passed ball later in the inning and Braden Shewmake hit an RBI single to make it 4-0, Gwinnett.

The Stripers struck again in the top of the fifth when Preston Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0, Gwinnett. The Tides put themselves on the board in the bottom half when Chris Hudgins hit an RBI double to make it 5-1.

Another massive inning came for Gwinnett in the bottom of the seventh when they put up five more runs. Valaika did more damage with a two-run double. John Nogowski ripped a bases loaded double later in the inning to score three runs to make it 10-1.

The Tides were able to scratch a run across in the top of the ninth inning when Cristopher Cespedes recorded an RBI single. That would be all for Norfolk, as they lost to Gwinnett, 10-2.

After an off-day on Monday, the Tides will head to Nashville for the second half of the road trip. With first pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, RHP Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.11) takes the hill for the Sounds. The Tides have yet to announce their rotation this week.

