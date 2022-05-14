Norfolk Tides drop third straight to Memphis Redbirds, 4-2, on Friday

Published Saturday, May. 14, 2022, 12:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (15-19) suffered their third-straight loss to the Memphis Redbirds (18-16), 4-2, on Friday at Harbor Park.

After allowing two runs on two hits, with a walk, in the first four batters he faced, Cody Sedlock turned in one of the most domi­nant relief outings by a Tides reliever this season. He retired the next 11 batters he faced before hitting Ben DeLuzio to begin the eighth.

Overall in his appearance, Sedlock struck out eight, matching Steve Johnson’s record set on June 26, 2012, for most strikeouts by a Tides reliever since the franchise became an Orioles affiliate in 2007. His 5.1 innings of work was a season-high and his eight punchouts were the most in a game since Sept. 10, 2021.

His efforts kept the Tides in the contest, but ultimately were not enough. The Redbirds grabbed the lead in the first on a two-run triple from Ivan Herrera and later added to their lead in the fourth on a two-run double from Evan Mendoza, taking a 4-1 lead.

The Tides scored their only run of the game in the third on an RBI-double from Brett Cumberland, but the offense could only muster just four hits the rest of the night and only took five at-bats with a runner in scoring position over the final five innings of the ballgame.

Norfolk mounted a dramatic, late rally in the ninth, loading the bases for Orioles top prosepct Adley Rutschman with two outs. He drew a walk to score Cumberland, giving a chance for Yusniel Diaz to send the fans home happy, but he grounded out to third, ending the game.

The two clubs are back in action tomorrow on a fireworks night at Harbor Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. RHP Blaine Knight (0-1, 8.24) is slated to take the mound for Norfolk. He will be facing LHP Connor Thomas (1-2, 4.68), who is scheduled to start for Memphis.

Like this: Like Loading...