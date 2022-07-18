Norfolk Tides blank WorSox to earn series split
The Norfolk Tides (44-46) shut out Worcester Red Sox (47-43), 1-0, on Sunday at Harbor Park. It was the third time this season that the Tides have blanked a team at home and the first time since July 1 vs. Gwinnett.
DL Hall was dominant yet again for the Tides, working 5.0 innings, striking out 10 batters while allowing no runs on a walk and two hits. Hall has now whiffed at least eight batters in four-straight starts, which matches the longest such streak in the International League this season. He has also punched-out at least 10 batters in two of his last three starts.
Worcester starter Chris Murphy was equally as effective, throwing 5.0 scoreless innings himself, but only struck out three while allowing three hits and a walk.
Norfolk scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. After Yusniel Diaz singled to lead-off the frame, he reached second base and later scored on an RBI single by Jacob Nottingham to make it a 1-0 game.
The Tides bullpen was just as dominant as Hall, allowing just three hits over the final four innings, striking out three and walking one. Nick Vespi earned his sixth save of the season and has now not allowed an earned run in 18 games with the Tides this season, spanning 20.1 innings.
Norfolk begins their all-star break on Monday and will not be back in action until Friday at Durham for a three-game set with the Bulls, before heading to Memphis for a six-game set against the Redbirds. The Tides return to Harbor Park on August 2.