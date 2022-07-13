Norfolk held to just three hits in series-opening loss to Worcester
The Norfolk Tides (41-44) began this six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (45-40) with a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night at Harbor Park, in the first ever meeting between the two clubs.
DL Hall turned in another solid start, in which he worked 5.2 innings, allowed one run, unearned, struck out eight batters and walked four. The lone run was scored by Devlin Granberg on a wild pitch, after the inning was extended due to an error by the Tides.
Chris Murphy dominated the Norfolk offense on the mound for Worcester, tossing 7.0 shutout innings and holding the Tides to just two hits.
Gunnar Henderson, who was just one of the three Tides to have a hit in the game, gave the home team one their best scoring chances of contest with a lead-off triple in the fourth, but was left stranded on third.
Rylan Bannon attempted to spark a late rally by blasting a 432-foot home run to center, his 11th of the year, with two outs in the ninth, but Richie Martin flew out to left to end the game.
The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night, with the Tides set to start RHP Mike Baumann (0-5, 5.47) with the Red Sox yet to announce their starting pitcher. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.