Women’s Soccer: Virginia gets second-half equalizer, finishes with 1-1 draw with Boston College

Meredith McDermott hit the equalizer in the second half on Sunday to lift Virginia to a 1-1 draw with Boston College at Klöckner Stadium.

Boston College (3-9-5, 0-6-3 ACC) got its best chance on a counter early in the second half. After a Virginia attack was turned away in the 50th minute, the Eagles turned on the attack and Laura Gouvin played a long ball through the middle to the feet of Aislin Streicek.

The play pulled Virginia’s keeper off her line and the Eagles’ forward side-stepped her as she slid for the stop and finished on the open net.

McDermott hit the equalizer for the ‘Hoos (7-3-6, 2-3-4 ACC) in the 61st minute. Maggie Cagle received the ball out wide and played the ball in to McDermott near the corner of the six. McDermott redirected it with one foot to turn and send it in to the right of the keeper with her left-footed strike.

McDermott’s equalizer was her seventh goal of the season to tie Maggie Cagle for the team lead.

Cagle’s assist on the McDermott goal was her seventh of the season, and she now has a team-leading 21 points.

Virginia heads out on the road to close the regular season with a Thursday night (Oct. 26) matchup at Syracuse. Kick is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.